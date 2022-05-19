International
Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
russia
plesetsk
soyuz-2.1a
russia, plesetsk, soyuz-2.1a

08:28 GMT 19.05.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankThe launch of a Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defence Ministry told journalists.
"On Thursday, 19 May, at 11:03 a.m. [08:03 GMT], a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry," the ministry said.
The launch was conducted as planned. At 11.06, the rocket was accepted for escort by ground control centre.
"The means of the ground-based automated spacecraft control complex of the Russian orbital group monitored the launch and flight of a space rocket," the ministry added.
