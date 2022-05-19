https://sputniknews.com/20220519/soyuz-21-rocket-with-military-satellite-launched-from-plesetsk---mod-1095626249.html
Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-19T08:28+0000
2022-05-19T08:28+0000
2022-05-19T08:28+0000
russia
plesetsk
soyuz-2.1a
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091345733_0:109:3257:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_82f3ed22fa28f02e9af80ecb554b48c0.jpg
"On Thursday, 19 May, at 11:03 a.m. [08:03 GMT], a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry," the ministry said.The launch was conducted as planned. At 11.06, the rocket was accepted for escort by ground control centre."The means of the ground-based automated spacecraft control complex of the Russian orbital group monitored the launch and flight of a space rocket," the ministry added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091345733_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e604e7fd9644b4afff426666b8219e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, plesetsk, soyuz-2.1a
Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defence Ministry told journalists.
"On Thursday, 19 May, at 11:03 a.m. [08:03 GMT], a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry," the ministry said.
The launch was conducted as planned. At 11.06, the rocket was accepted for escort by ground control centre.
"The means of the ground-based automated spacecraft control complex of the Russian orbital group monitored the launch and flight of a space rocket,
" the ministry added.