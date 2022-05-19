https://sputniknews.com/20220519/soyuz-21-rocket-with-military-satellite-launched-from-plesetsk---mod-1095626249.html

Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD

Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T08:28+0000

2022-05-19T08:28+0000

2022-05-19T08:28+0000

russia

plesetsk

soyuz-2.1a

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091345733_0:109:3257:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_82f3ed22fa28f02e9af80ecb554b48c0.jpg

"On Thursday, 19 May, at 11:03 a.m. [08:03 GMT], a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defence Ministry," the ministry said.The launch was conducted as planned. At 11.06, the rocket was accepted for escort by ground control centre."The means of the ground-based automated spacecraft control complex of the Russian orbital group monitored the launch and flight of a space rocket," the ministry added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, plesetsk, soyuz-2.1a