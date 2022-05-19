International
https://sputniknews.com/20220519/shooting-near-philadelphia-university-injures-five-3-in-critical-condition-police-say-1095622724.html
Shooting Near Philadelphia University Injures Five, 3 in Critical Condition, Police Say
Shooting Near Philadelphia University Injures Five, 3 in Critical Condition, Police Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were shot near the Temple University campus in the US state of Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Philadelphia Police Capt. John... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-19T05:56+0000
2022-05-19T05:56+0000
us
shooting
philadelphia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/29/1079512939_0:66:1280:786_1920x0_80_0_0_255c2cf645444f3f6d7b5a2eed4797a9.jpg
"We need to start resolving our conflicts in a better way. To end these things with guns, you see what happens here, devastating results. You got five people in the hospital from all age groups, from 20 to 59," Walker said on local television.A 28-year-old man was shot 14 times and a 20-year-old woman was shot seven times, both are in critical condition. A 59-year-old man is also in critical condition after sustaining a bullet wound in his chest. The other two wounded are women aged 19 and 21, both in stable condition.The police have detained two suspects.
philadelphia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/29/1079512939_72:0:1208:852_1920x0_80_0_0_da98a3ee2e7e3b6a54c35e62918a4f25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting, philadelphia

Shooting Near Philadelphia University Injures Five, 3 in Critical Condition, Police Say

05:56 GMT 19.05.2022
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrahmanovDozens of police vehicles on a street in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.
Dozens of police vehicles on a street in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2022
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were shot near the Temple University campus in the US state of Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.
"We need to start resolving our conflicts in a better way. To end these things with guns, you see what happens here, devastating results. You got five people in the hospital from all age groups, from 20 to 59," Walker said on local television.
A 28-year-old man was shot 14 times and a 20-year-old woman was shot seven times, both are in critical condition. A 59-year-old man is also in critical condition after sustaining a bullet wound in his chest. The other two wounded are women aged 19 and 21, both in stable condition.
The police have detained two suspects.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала