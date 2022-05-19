https://sputniknews.com/20220519/shooting-near-philadelphia-university-injures-five-3-in-critical-condition-police-say-1095622724.html

Shooting Near Philadelphia University Injures Five, 3 in Critical Condition, Police Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were shot near the Temple University campus in the US state of Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Philadelphia Police Capt. John... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

"We need to start resolving our conflicts in a better way. To end these things with guns, you see what happens here, devastating results. You got five people in the hospital from all age groups, from 20 to 59," Walker said on local television.A 28-year-old man was shot 14 times and a 20-year-old woman was shot seven times, both are in critical condition. A 59-year-old man is also in critical condition after sustaining a bullet wound in his chest. The other two wounded are women aged 19 and 21, both in stable condition.The police have detained two suspects.

