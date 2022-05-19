https://sputniknews.com/20220519/senior-chinese-diplomat-warns-us-sullivan-against-interfering-in-internal-affairs-1095624774.html

Senior Chinese Diplomat Warns US' Sullivan Against Interfering in Internal Affairs

Senior Chinese Diplomat Warns US' Sullivan Against Interfering in Internal Affairs

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi has told US National Security Advisor Jake... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T07:32+0000

2022-05-19T07:32+0000

2022-05-19T07:32+0000

us

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095624721_0:0:2736:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_cafe333d5d2b5ac1350626cfa28dac91.jpg

"China will take decisive actions to protect its sovereignty and security interests, and we will make our words a reality," Yang said on Thursday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.According to the diplomat, Washington has made a series of "incorrect actions and statements interfering in China's internal affairs and damaging its national interests."The Taiwan issue is the most sensitive and important in China-US relations, Yang specified. He said that if Washington continues to play the so-called Taiwan card and keeps going down the "wrong path," it will inevitably result in the emergence of a "dangerous situation."Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, taiwan