Security Situation in J&K Hasn't Improved After Abrogation of Article 370, Says Ex-State Chief

Articles 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution of India, which gave a special status and a mandate for Jammu and Kashmir to define its domicile rules, were... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

Amid incidents of killings in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), former state chief Omar Abdullah said there has been no improvement in the security situation in the valley following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution of India.Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) party's vice president, said that "targeted killings" are taking place continuously one after another, referring to the recent killings of civilians, some of whom were Pandits, in the valley.According to media reports, several Pandits have been killed by terrorists in the valley this year.A Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, was killed by terrorists in Chadoora town in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on 12 May. Soon after the news of his killing broke, Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest and blocked the southern highway.Kashmiri Pandits in the valley have been subjected to ethnic cleansing by terrorists. In the early 1990s, Pakistani-based terrorist organisations allegedly targeted Kashmiri Pandits, a minority Hindu community in the region. At least 80 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by in the early 1990s, resulting in tensions in the valley. At the time, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits left the region and settled in other districts of the union territory or other parts of the country. Since the Modi government came to power, Kashmiri Pandits have been urged to return to the valley. The government has assured rehabilitation and houses for them. However, recent incidents have once again instilled a sense of fear in them. Following the killings of Pandits, federal Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, federal Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as the heads of intelligence and security agencies.Shah told the heads of the security agencies to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations proactively in the union territory.

