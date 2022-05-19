https://sputniknews.com/20220519/psg-forward-lionel-messi-loses-battle-with-robotic-goalkeeper-in-qatar---video-1095627089.html

PSG Forward Lionel Messi Loses Battle With Robotic Goalkeeper in Qatar - Video

PSG Forward Lionel Messi Loses Battle With Robotic Goalkeeper in Qatar - Video

Lionel Messi may have been a prolific scorer at Barcelona but the Argentine icon has failed to dazzle in France after joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last...

Lionel Messi's low scores in front of the goal at PSG are notorious as luck hasn't shone on him of late. His misfortune continued during his recent visit to Qatar as the Argentine superstar failed to get past a robotic goalkeeper at the Olympic Museum on Wednesday. Despite having scored 764 goals in his illustrious career, the 34-year-old Messi lost a battle against the robot as his attempted shot in the right corner of the goal was sensationally saved by the machine with the help of cardboard.As soon as the video was posted on social media it went viral on both Twitter and Instagram.Fans were even seen mocking Messi, with one user stating that "he still can't score even against a robot". Another took a pot-shot at him by comparing him with his eternal rival CR7, asking, "Why is Ronaldo just so much better?"Returning to his struggles in the City of Love, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been reduced to playing second fiddle to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. At Camp Nou, the Rosario-born football star used to be the attacker-in-chief, whereas he has had his wings clipped in the French capital and been turned into a facilitator since it is 23-year-old Mbappe who is the central figure in Paris. Messi has scored only 11 goals in all competitions this term and managed to hit the back of the net only six times in Ligue 1.

