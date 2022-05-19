International
Press Conference by US, Swedish and Finnish Leaders After Meeting in Washington
Press Conference by US, Swedish and Finnish Leaders After Meeting in Washington
On 17 May, the ambassadors of Sweden and Finland submitted their countries' applications for NATO membership to the alliance's Secretary-General, Jens...
US President Joe Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto are addressing the press after a meeting in Washington.On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that he will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to their security as NATO considers their membership bids.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the alliance will warmly welcome Finland and Sweden and pledged to fast-track their applications to join.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Press Conference by US, Swedish and Finnish Leaders After Meeting in Washington

14:46 GMT 19.05.2022
© Ruptly
