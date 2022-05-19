https://sputniknews.com/20220519/press-conference-by-us-swedish-and-finnish-leaders-after-meeting-in-washington-1095632454.html

Press Conference by US, Swedish and Finnish Leaders After Meeting in Washington

Press Conference by US, Swedish and Finnish Leaders After Meeting in Washington

On 17 May, the ambassadors of Sweden and Finland submitted their countries' applications for NATO membership to the alliance's Secretary-General, Jens... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T14:46+0000

2022-05-19T14:46+0000

2022-05-19T14:46+0000

world

us

finland

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095636441_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_89aa686250e658c7352b8f5a41d0d954.jpg

US President Joe Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto are addressing the press after a meeting in Washington.On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that he will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to their security as NATO considers their membership bids.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the alliance will warmly welcome Finland and Sweden and pledged to fast-track their applications to join.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

us

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Trilateral press conference by US, Swedish and Finnish leaders after meeting in Washington Trilateral press conference by US, Swedish and Finnish leaders after meeting in Washington 2022-05-19T14:46+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, finland, sweden, видео