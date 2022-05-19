https://sputniknews.com/20220519/oscar-winning-composer-vangelis-known-for-chariots-of-fire-blade-runner-film-scores-dies-at-79-1095641575.html

Oscar-Winning Composer Vangelis, Known for Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner Film Scores, Dies at 79

Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, better known by his professional name Vangelis, has passed away at the age of 79, Greek media reported. 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

According to news reports, Vangelis died late on Tuesday night in a French hospital while receiving treatment for COVID-19.Born in the central port city of Volos in 1943 amid the Nazi German occupation, Vangelis displaced a musical talent from an early age, but never received formal musical training - something he credited with saving his sense of creativity.After playing with several bands, including Aphrodite’s Child, Vangelis began composing film scores, starting with animal documentaries, before composing the score for the British sports drama Chariots of Fire in 1981. Vangelis’ composition won him an Oscar for Best Original Score, and he went on to compose scores for numerous other films, including the 1982 cyberpunk film Blade Runner. In 2019, the American Film Institute ranked the two scores as among the 25 greatest film scores in existence.His passing was mourned by Greeks, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posting his condolences on his official Twitter account on Thursday.“Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer with us. For the whole world, the sad news states that the world music firm has lost the international Vangelis. The protagonist of electronic sound, the Oscars, the Myth and the great hits,” Mitsotakis wrote.The artist gave few interviews in his life and kept his personal life private. He had no children, telling the UK Telegraph in 2005 that his transnational lifestyle wouldn’t allow it.

