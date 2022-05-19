https://sputniknews.com/20220519/north-korea-not-interested-in-kim-biden-bilateral-meeting---white-house-1095644503.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220519/south-korean-media-dprk-choosing-timing-for-nuclear-test-as-necessary-preparations-completed-1095622819.html
20:34 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 20:40 GMT 19.05.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has seen no indication that North Korea is interested in holding a bilateral summit between the country's leader Kim Jong-Un and US President Joe Biden, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
“I've not gotten any indication to that effect,” Sullivan said during a press briefing when asked whether Pyongyang desires to see a bilateral meeting between Biden and Kim take place to boost diplomatic relations.
Sullivan said North Korea has not displayed any indication of willingness to engage in meaningful or constructive diplomacy with the United States.
Earlier in the day, Biden and Sullivan departed for South Korea to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.
On Wednesday, Sullivan said that there is a possibility that North Korea will conduct a ballistic missile test or even a nuclear test
within the timeframe of Biden’s visit to South Korea
and Japan, adding that the United States is coordinating closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as China, on the issue.
In 2018, during the first-ever meeting between leaders of North Korea and the US in Singapore, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a joint agreement, marking the de-escalation of relations between the two countries. The two leaders met the following year in Hanoi to continue the negotiations, but failed to reach a deal on the issues of sanctions.
Last year, Trump said that unlike like himself, Biden does not get along with the North Korean leader.
"It started off a little rough, but we got along great. I liked him, he liked me; we got along great," Trump said last year.
North Korea conducted
its latest launch of an unknown projectile last Thursday, marking the 16th test of missiles this year. The United States and its partners consider the tests to be provocative and in violation of international efforts to curb
the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.