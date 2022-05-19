https://sputniknews.com/20220519/north-korea-not-interested-in-kim-biden-bilateral-meeting---white-house-1095644503.html

North Korea Not Interested in Kim-Biden Bilateral Meeting - White House

North Korea Not Interested in Kim-Biden Bilateral Meeting - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has seen no indication that North Korea is interested in holding a bilateral summit between the country's leader Kim... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T20:34+0000

2022-05-19T20:34+0000

2022-05-19T20:40+0000

joe biden

kim jong-un

denuclearization

us

dprk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082366533_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_f53b9acc8a39321e7bb1dffdeb3d08f8.jpg

“I've not gotten any indication to that effect,” Sullivan said during a press briefing when asked whether Pyongyang desires to see a bilateral meeting between Biden and Kim take place to boost diplomatic relations.Sullivan said North Korea has not displayed any indication of willingness to engage in meaningful or constructive diplomacy with the United States.Earlier in the day, Biden and Sullivan departed for South Korea to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before heading to Japan on Sunday to meet the leaders of Japan, Australia and India.On Wednesday, Sullivan said that there is a possibility that North Korea will conduct a ballistic missile test or even a nuclear test within the timeframe of Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan, adding that the United States is coordinating closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as China, on the issue.In 2018, during the first-ever meeting between leaders of North Korea and the US in Singapore, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a joint agreement, marking the de-escalation of relations between the two countries. The two leaders met the following year in Hanoi to continue the negotiations, but failed to reach a deal on the issues of sanctions.Last year, Trump said that unlike like himself, Biden does not get along with the North Korean leader.North Korea conducted its latest launch of an unknown projectile last Thursday, marking the 16th test of missiles this year. The United States and its partners consider the tests to be provocative and in violation of international efforts to curb the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/south-korean-media-dprk-choosing-timing-for-nuclear-test-as-necessary-preparations-completed-1095622819.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, kim jong-un, denuclearization, us, dprk