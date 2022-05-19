https://sputniknews.com/20220519/nato-military-chiefs-of-defence-hold-press-conference-after-meeting-in-brussels--1095622996.html

NATO Military Chiefs of Defence Hold Press Conference After Meeting in Brussels

NATO Military Chiefs of Defence Hold Press Conference After Meeting in Brussels

Earlier, the ambassadors of Sweden and Finland submitted their countries' applications for NATO membership to the alliance's secretary-general, Jens... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

NATO Chiefs of Defence and allies are holding a press conference after the Military Committee meeting in Brussels.Existing issues and what the future hold for NATO - including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the looming 2022 Madrid Summit - are expected to be on the agenda, among other topics.The meeting comes in the wake of Finland and Sweden applying for NATO membership on Wednesday.Their applications faced opposition from Turkey over the support these countries have given to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish YPG militia, which are deemed terrorist organisations by Ankara.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

