Marco Verratti Says Reports of Kylian Mbappe's Transfer From PSG Make Him 'Sick'

Mbappe's transfer saga shows no signs of ending. Though recent reports suggest he has reached a deal with Real Madrid, nothing has been made public either by... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T09:06+0000

2022-05-19T09:06+0000

2022-05-19T09:06+0000

Kylian Mbappe's PSG colleague Marco Verratti has said that reports speculating about the World Cup winner's transfer make him "sick" after a plethora of outlets claimed that the French international was moving to Real Madrid during the summer.Mbappe is set to become a free agent on 30 June and he's tipped to fulfill his long-cherished dream of playing for Los Blancos after reportedly declining the French outfit's last offer that would have made him the club's No 1 player both in wages and status. Last week, Spanish newspaper Marca said that an official announcement about Mbappe joining the 13-time European champions will be made after Real play out this season's Champions League final against Liverpool on 28 May. But such claims in the press have annoyed Verratti. However, the native of Pescara acknowledged that Mbappe's exit from Paris would have a profound impact on PSG as he declared him one of the "best players in the world".But Verratti insisted that Mbappe had yet to share his decision with him and, like anybody else, he was also waiting to hear from the French footballer about whether he was going or staying.

