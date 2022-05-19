https://sputniknews.com/20220519/marco-verratti-says-reports-of-kylian-mbappes-transfer-from-psg-make-him-sick-1095622384.html
Marco Verratti Says Reports of Kylian Mbappe's Transfer From PSG Make Him 'Sick'
Marco Verratti Says Reports of Kylian Mbappe's Transfer From PSG Make Him 'Sick'
Mbappe's transfer saga shows no signs of ending. Though recent reports suggest he has reached a deal with Real Madrid, nothing has been made public either by... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-19T09:06+0000
2022-05-19T09:06+0000
2022-05-19T09:06+0000
sport
sport
sport
kylian mbappe
transfer
transfer
future
future
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095625087_0:0:1425:802_1920x0_80_0_0_3de4472460eabe455fdef463cd3a75ee.jpg
Kylian Mbappe's PSG colleague Marco Verratti has said that reports speculating about the World Cup winner's transfer make him "sick" after a plethora of outlets claimed that the French international was moving to Real Madrid during the summer.Mbappe is set to become a free agent on 30 June and he's tipped to fulfill his long-cherished dream of playing for Los Blancos after reportedly declining the French outfit's last offer that would have made him the club's No 1 player both in wages and status. Last week, Spanish newspaper Marca said that an official announcement about Mbappe joining the 13-time European champions will be made after Real play out this season's Champions League final against Liverpool on 28 May. But such claims in the press have annoyed Verratti. However, the native of Pescara acknowledged that Mbappe's exit from Paris would have a profound impact on PSG as he declared him one of the "best players in the world".But Verratti insisted that Mbappe had yet to share his decision with him and, like anybody else, he was also waiting to hear from the French footballer about whether he was going or staying.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095625087_34:0:1301:950_1920x0_80_0_0_1db0d100cc3b523973564c7a2005bb70.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, kylian mbappe, transfer, transfer, future, future, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, fc real madrid, contract, contract, deal, deal, footballer, football, football, football star, football player, player, sputnik, joke, joke
Marco Verratti Says Reports of Kylian Mbappe's Transfer From PSG Make Him 'Sick'
Mbappe's transfer saga shows no signs of ending. Though recent reports suggest he has reached a deal with Real Madrid, nothing has been made public either by the Spanish club or the player - at least not yet. Now one of his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has made fun of the media frenzy over the French star's future.
Kylian Mbappe
's PSG colleague Marco Verratti has said that reports speculating about the World Cup winner's transfer make him "sick" after a plethora of outlets claimed that the French international was moving to Real Madrid during the summer.
Mbappe is set to become a free agent on 30 June and he's tipped to fulfill his long-cherished dream of playing for Los Blancos
after reportedly declining the French outfit's last offer that would have made him the club's No 1 player both in wages and status.
Last week, Spanish newspaper Marca said that an official announcement about Mbappe joining the 13-time European champions will be made after Real play out this season's Champions League
final against Liverpool on 28 May.
But such claims in the press have annoyed Verratti.
"When I was on my day off and I saw a report saying that Kylian is in Madrid, it made me sick [laughs]," the Italian midfielder told French publication Le Parisien. "Even if afterwards he told me: 'Don't worry, I was on holiday'. We're all waiting to find out".
However, the native of Pescara acknowledged that Mbappe's exit from Paris would have a profound impact on PSG as he declared him one of the "best players in the world".
But Verratti insisted that Mbappe had yet to share his decision with him and, like anybody else, he was also waiting to hear from the French footballer about whether he was going or staying.
"It will have an impact on the club, whatever his decision will be. He's one of the best players on the planet right now so we all want him to stay here. But when I speak with him, it's more just to have a laugh. In football, when you have something on your mind, if a decision is coming up, you don't talk about it. It's his decision, and I'm waiting for it like you are," Verratti concluded.