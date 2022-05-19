https://sputniknews.com/20220519/man-charged-after-attack-on-sheffield-united-captain-1095626368.html
Man Charged After Attack on Sheffield United Captain
Man Charged After Attack on Sheffield United Captain
On Tuesday, Sheffield United's captain Billy Sharp was attacked by a fan after the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest (1-2... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-19T09:30+0000
2022-05-19T09:30+0000
2022-05-19T09:46+0000
uk
football
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095625982_0:120:2344:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_75f8e428264b17d579fc65b77872ccc9.jpg
Police have arrested and charged a fan who ran onto the pitch and knocked down footballer Billy Sharp after a championship play-off match.According to Nottinghamshire police, Robert Biggs, 31, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with going on to the playing area at a football match.The incident occurred on 17 May at the end of the play-off semi-final match for the right to enter the English Premier League (EPL) against Nottingham Forest, which ended with Sheffield's defeat in a penalty shootout. After the end of the match, Nottingham fans ran onto the field, and one of them knocked Sharp to the ground.Sharp needed several stitches on his head after the attack. Nottingham Forest Football Club later announced that the perpetrator - a Nottingham fan - would receive a life ban from attending matches.Nottingham Forest will face Huddersfield Town in the 2022/23 Premier League match.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095625982_82:0:2166:1563_1920x0_80_0_0_18b72ed634f4ec3c935560aed3c3371e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, football, attack
Man Charged After Attack on Sheffield United Captain
09:30 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 19.05.2022)
On Tuesday, Sheffield United's captain Billy Sharp was attacked by a fan after the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest (1-2, penalty 3-2).
Police have arrested and charged a fan who ran onto the pitch and knocked down footballer Billy Sharp after a championship play-off match.
According to Nottinghamshire police, Robert Biggs, 31, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and with going on to the playing area at a football match.
“I am pleased that we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today, involving numerous police departments. We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident,” assistant chief constable of Nottinghamshire police, Rob Griffin, said, as quoted by The Guardian.
The incident occurred on 17 May at the end of the play-off semi-final match for the right to enter the English Premier League
(EPL) against Nottingham Forest, which ended with Sheffield's defeat in a penalty shootout. After the end of the match, Nottingham fans ran onto the field, and one of them knocked Sharp to the ground.
Sharp needed several stitches on his head after the attack. Nottingham Forest Football Club later announced that the perpetrator - a Nottingham fan - would receive a life ban from attending matches.
Nottingham Forest will face Huddersfield Town in the 2022/23 Premier League match.