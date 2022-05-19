International
Bush Bombs
Former President George W. Bush mistakenly condemned the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq” while giving anti-Russia remarks Wednesday... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
Bush immediately tried to laugh off the so-called gaffe, chuckling while saying “I mean, of Ukraine,” before shrugging his shoulders and mumbling, “well, Iraq too…” Judging by the amused reaction, the attendees who’d gathered to hear Bush speak at his presidential library in Dallas, Texas seemed to appreciate his ‘joke.’ But for the millions killed, injured, and displaced by the illegal war of aggression against Iraq waged by the Bush administration, it’s no laughing matter.
cartoons, invasion of iraq, us, george w. bush, freudian slip

Bush Bombs

19:44 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 20:20 GMT 19.05.2022)
George W. Bush, apparently trying to talk about Ukraine, misspoke and talked about the brutal and unjustified war against Iraq.
George W. Bush, apparently trying to talk about Ukraine, misspoke and talked about the brutal and unjustified war against Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
