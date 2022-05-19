https://sputniknews.com/20220519/large-offshore-wind-farms-can-change-weather-on-land-danish-researchers-warn-1095622200.html

Large Offshore Wind Farms Can Change Weather on Land, Danish Researchers Warn

After Denmark earlier this week reached its largest energy agreement whereby it pledges, along with Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, to increase the capacity of offshore wind farms in the North Sea tenfold, the country's researchers have warned of the consequences of such a move.According the the plan, a huge number of new wind turbines will be established in the Danish part of the North Sea, to the point that they may actually become noticeable on land. The wind turbines are so large that they can affect the atmosphere and thus the weather, as indicated by research from the National Centre for Climate Research at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).According to the researchers, major wind farms affect wind speed, precipitation and temperature.For instance, three large offshore wind farms - Horns Rev 1, 2 and 3, off the coast of Esbjerg - may, under the right conditions, reduce wind speed in the surrounding area by 10 percent. With plans to multiply the number of offshore turbines, wind speed could be reduced further.Jana Fischereit - a researcher at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) - and her research colleagues estimated that the expansion may lead to a wind speed reduction of between 25 and 30 percent.In the case of Denmark, major wind farms functioning as wind breaks might bring forth a meteorological shift, resulting in less rainfall in the eastern part of the country and moving precipitation further to the west. The effect on temperature has yet to be calculated.However, the largest effect may be witnessed not on land but at the wind farms themselves as wind turbines sheltered by others will have a lower wind speed and might jeopardise electricity output.One of the reasons for the reduced wind speed is a change in the sea surface.On the bright side, studies from the US suggested that Hurricane Harvey, which hit the country in 2017, would have had up to 20 percent less rainfall if there had been a large number of wind turbines in the Gulf of Mexico.A similar situation may arise in Denmark, according to researchers: future storms may become less powerful because of the large wind farms.Despite changes in the weather, Professor Kaas remains a big supporter of wind turbines, stressing the importance of investigating their effects further.Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands revealed a joint offshore wind target to generate capacity of at least 150GW by 2050 to speed up phasing out fossil fuels and to minimise reliance on energy imports from Russia after massive sanctions were applied because of the conflict in Ukraine.Furthermore, the EU is set launch REPowerEU - a plan of its own to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030. Among other things, the plan has a target wind energy capacity of 480 GW by 2030, including both onshore and offshore. Currently, around 190 GW are installed.As of now, the EU relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas to warm and light its homes and businesses, with Germany being one of the key importers.

