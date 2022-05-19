https://sputniknews.com/20220519/iran-opens-factory-in-tajikistan-to-build-ababil-2-drones-amid-enhanced-partnership-1095640221.html

Iran Opens Factory in Tajikistan to Build Ababil-2 Drones Amid Enhanced Partnership

The factory was inaugurated in Dushanbe on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Iran Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Tajik Minister of Defense Col. Gen. Sherali Mirzo.The Ababil-2 is a relatively simple and rugged drone that’s launched from a fixed rail. Iran often uses them as aerial targets, but they can also be used for basic reconnaissance or fitted with a small warhead and used as a loitering munition, also called a “suicide” or “kamikaze” drone. Last month, Iran unveiled a much more advanced UAV in the same family, dubbed the Ababil-5.Washington has refused to recognize the Taliban as the new Afghan government, freezing Kabul’s accounts and ending almost all its financial aid for the impoverished country. The result has been a war-torn nation plunging into economic freefall, losing 43% of its gross domestic product and seeing hunger become almost universal across Afghan society.The Taliban victory was written on the wall well before the US-backed government folded in mid-August 2021, and all regional powers, including Iran and Tajikistan, worked to ensure that the country would not become either a political pariah or a haven for terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda** or the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which pose a danger to all.Iran has also helped Tajikistan with several economic development projects in recent years, including building several hydroelectric power plants, including a 220-megawatt dam at Sangtuda on the Vakhsh River, which was begun in the 1980s by the Soviet Union but put on hold when that country dissolved into 15 republics in 1991, one of which became Tajikistan. Iran also helped them build the Anzob Tunnel, which halved travel time between Dushanbe and Tajikistan’s second-largest city, Khujand, and eliminated having to go through Uzbekistan to make the trip.However, despite speaking mutually intelligible languages, relations between Tehran and Dushanbe have not always been so rosy: Dushanbe has repeatedly accused Tehran of supporting the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), an Islamist party banned since 2015. During the civil war of the 1990s, the IRPT was on the losing side in the three-way conflict that the parliamentarians under Tajik President Emomali Rahmon won. Past applications by Iran to join the SCO were vetoed by Tajikistan on that basis. However, with Iran’s application being accepted at the September 2021 SCO summit in Dushanbe, the two nations seem to have buried the hatchet.*The Taliban: a group under United Nations sanction**Al-Qaeda: a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

