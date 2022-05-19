https://sputniknews.com/20220519/houthis-attack-foreign-yacht-in-red-sea-off-yemeni-coast-report-says-1095638355.html

Houthis Attack Foreign Yacht in Red Sea Off Yemeni Coast, Report Says

DOHA (Sputnik) - A foreign yacht has been attacked by militants from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in the Red Sea near the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

"The attack on the Hong Kong-flagged yacht Lakota, which was sailing in international waters from Djibouti to Panama, involved the Houthis armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers on three boats. There were foreigners on board the yacht, including two French men, as well as their guards," the source was quoted as saying by the Al-Ain news portal.Earlier in the day, the UK Maritime Trading Operations (UKMTO) naval authority said that it had received reports about an attack on a vessel 34 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah port in the Red Sea.No additional details were given.In January, Yemen's Houthi rebels hijacked a ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates, Rwabee, off the Yemeni coast in the southern Red Sea. The Houthis said the the vessel was transporting military equipment, while the UAE described the ship as carrying medical equipment.The region of the Red and Arabian seas has long been dangerous to vessels' crews due to the Yemeni war between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The alliance operations are supported by the United Kingdom and the United States.

