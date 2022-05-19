https://sputniknews.com/20220519/george-w-bush-tells-pranksters-why-west-broke-promise-to-russia-not-to-expand-nato-1095637758.html

George W. Bush Tells Pranksters Why West Broke Promise to Russia Not to Expand NATO

George W. Bush Tells Pranksters Why West Broke Promise to Russia Not to Expand NATO

Vovan and Lexus, Russian pranksters known for trolling Western politicians, celebrities, and other public figures, revealed Tuesday that they had tricked... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T15:13+0000

2022-05-19T15:13+0000

2022-05-19T15:25+0000

ukraine

george w. bush

vovan and lexus

prank call

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095637422_0:55:2099:1237_1920x0_80_0_0_b6fd9a4ad3f8e564a30dc807c1842628.jpg

The United States didn’t keep its word to Moscow on NATO’s eastward expansion due to shifting circumstances, and the Bush administration always wanted to see Ukraine join the Western alliance, George W. Bush has revealed in a candid interview with Vovan and Lexus.“I thought for a while that Russia would be more cooperative. And then [Vladimir] Putin changed dramatically”, Bush said.“I felt that Ukraine needed to be in the EU and NATO”, he added.Asked to address Russia’s oft-repeated argument that James Baker, US secretary of state under George H.W. Bush, had promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand the bloc eastward in 1990, Bush Jr. suggested that such promises were irrelevant because they were made a long time ago.Asked whether he agreed with the sentiment that the conflict in Ukraine was really a confrontation between the West and Russia, Bush answered curtly “Yeah”.As for the argument that the US recognition of Kosovo in the 2000s on the grounds of its right to "self-determination" from Serbia paved the way for Russia’s recognition of the Donbass republics, Bush appeared briefly stumped, before assuring that “if you prevail, or when you prevail, a lot of these various issues are gonna be off the table”.George W. Bush presided over the second wave of NATO's post-Cold War expansion, welcoming Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia into the bloc in 2004. Between 1999 and 2020, 14 nations of the defunct Warsaw Pact, the former Yugoslavia, or the ex-USSR itself were absorbed by NATO. At its Bucharest summit in 2008, the alliance recognised Ukraine and Georgia's "aspirations" toward eventual NATO membership.Vladimir "Vovan" Kuznetsov and Alexei "Lexus" Stolyarov are a Russian comedy duo that has spent more than a decade trolling politicians, celebrities, royals, and other public figures around the world.Their YouTube channel was taken down in March after they released videos of intimate conversations with British Defence chief Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel, revealing the true extent of covert UK military support for Ukraine, and the possibility of seizing Russian tycoons’ properties in London and handing them over to members of Ukraine’s political elite.

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/watch-ex-potus-george-w-bush-admit-brutal--wholly-unjustified-invasion-of-iraq-in-freudian-gaffe-1095625646.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220210/ex-aide-to-kohl-reveals-what-he-said-when-gorbachev-questioned-germanys-need-for-nato-membership-1092917193.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, george w. bush, vovan and lexus, prank call