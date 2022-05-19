https://sputniknews.com/20220519/ex-fbi-general-counsel-says-bureau-found-no-evidence-of-link-between-trump-russian-bank-1095645968.html

Ex-FBI General Counsel Says Bureau Found No Evidence of Link Between Trump, Russian Bank

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI found no evidence of a covert communications channel between former US President Donald Trump and Russia's Alfa Bank, former FBI... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sussmann told the FBI in 2016 that there was a backdoor communications channel between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which is reportedly linked to the Russian government. Sussmann is being charged with making a false statement in connection with the meeting for allegedly lying about not working on behalf of any clients.A probe conducted by Special Counsel John Durham alleges that Sussmann was actually working for the campaign of Hillary Clinton, as well as for tech executive Rodney Joffe.Baker emphasized that the FBI concluded there was no substance to Sussmann’s allegations against Trump and could not confirm there was a surreptitious communications channel, the report said.The testimony echoes that of FBI Special Agent Scott Hellman, who said on Tuesday during the trial said that the allegations against Trump were found to be untrue, the report added.The FBI investigated allegations of Trump collusion wit the Russian government in a probe run by Special Counsel Robert Mueller starting in 2017. Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy or collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials.Durham in 2019 was chosen to investigate the origins of the FBI’s probe into the Trump campaign. The investigation has resulted in indictments against Sussmann, as well as Igor Danchenko and Kevin Clinesmith.

