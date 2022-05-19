https://sputniknews.com/20220519/disinformation-board-crumbles-biden-rhetorically-attacks-white-supremacists-while-funding-nazis-1095618508.html

'Disinformation Board' Crumbles; Biden Rhetorically Attacks 'White Supremacists' While Funding Nazis

The Biden administration has "paused" the Disinformation Governance Board arguing that toxic right wing pushback doomed the project. 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia joins us to discuss Ukraine. The militants in the Azovstal steel complex have surrendered. Also, has the West declared war on Russia as major NATO war games begin on its Eastern border?Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War joins us to discuss the primaries. Controversial congressman Madison Cawthorn lost his primary bid as Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman clinched the Senate primary in the Keystone state.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer joins us to discuss US support for extremism. President Biden's rhetorical attacks on Jihadis and "white supremacists" are clearly contradicted by his fervent support for Nazis in Ukraine, violent Islamist groups in Syria, and opposition to Haitian independence.Medea Benjamin, Co-founder of Code Pink joins us to discuss the Global South. President Biden's "Summit for the America's" is turning disastrous as numerous Latin American nations refuse to attend due to the Administration barring Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from attending. Also, the US apparently plotted an invasion of Venezuela under the Trump Administration.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California joins us to discuss Shireen Abu Aklah. The International Federation of Journalists, the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians had submitted a complaint to the International Criminal Court accusing Israel of targeting Palestinian journalists just two weeks before the killing of Shireen Abu Aklah.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch joins us to discuss censorship. The Biden administration has "paused" the Disinformation Governance Board arguing that toxic right wing pushback doomed the project. Also, we discuss how liberal America became ground zero for censorship and recent studies showing an incredible number of bots operating on Twitter.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq joins us to discuss military spending. Ukraine has become the number one destination for US military funding surpassing Israel and Egypt. Also, US weapons manufacturer General Dynamics is attacking anti war dissenters for allegedly undermining US foreign policy.James Carey, Host of "The Left Is Dead podcast" joins us to discuss The Middle East. The US will be participating with Israel in a large-scale simulated attack on Iran. Also a US probe into a Pentagon airstrike that killed scores of civilians found no wrongdoing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

