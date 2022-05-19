https://sputniknews.com/20220519/depp-vs-heard-legal-battle-generates-more-social-media-activity-than-biden-musk-or-covid-1095631781.html

Depp vs Heard Legal Battle Generates More Social Media Activity Than Biden, Musk, or COVID

Depp vs Heard Legal Battle Generates More Social Media Activity Than Biden, Musk, or COVID

While articles about the trial have garnered more “likes” and comments than stories on other topics, Amber Heard’s name was apparently more searched on Google... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T12:56+0000

2022-05-19T12:56+0000

2022-05-19T12:56+0000

johnny depp

amber heard

trial

social media

attention

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/01/1079830143_0:168:2494:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_5367aa105080ba55a4f5c0023b952504.jpg

The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard that began last month has attracted more attention on social media than many other notable issues, such as inflation and the crisis in Ukraine, Axios reports, citing data from social media engagement tracking firm called NewsWhip.According to the media outlet, the trial has apparently generated more social media interactions – such as "likes", shares and comments – than reports about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden, Tesla founder and boss Elon Musk, abortion, or COVID-19.Also, over the past month "Amber Heard" was searched for on Google more frequently than "Elon Musk" or the "Supreme Court".The litigation also ended up being treated “like their Super Bowl” by entertainment outlets, Axios writes, noting that Rachel Stockman, president of live trial network Law&Crime – whose average daily viewership has soared since the beginning of the trial, said: "Hands down it's a record setter for us".Amber Heard is being sued for $50 million by Johnny Depp, who alleges that she defamed him in an opinion column published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.In the publication that upset Depp, Heard claimed she had been a victim of domestic abuse, although she did not name her ex-husband directly.The proceedings attracted a considerable number of fans who want to witness the events in the courtroom, something that has even led to people offering cash for the opportunity to gain access to the hearings.

https://sputniknews.com/20220516/amber-heard-hires-pr-guru-accused-of-sexual-harassment-as-legal-battle-with-depp-resumes-1095541777.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

johnny depp, amber heard, trial, social media, attention