The US occupation of eastern Syria will soon be brought to an end, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said.Mekdad called on the majority Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces militias to realize that America would eventually withdraw and abandon them.The foreign minister said Damascus's principled support for the Palestinian cause and its efforts to liberate the occuped Golan Heights and southern Lebanon were among the key reasons behind the foreign-backed conflict which has rocked Syria since 2011. Mekdad praised Syria’s armed forces and leaders for thwarting the West’s attempts to “break up” the country.US forces have occupied oil and food-rich areas of Syria since 2017, entering the country under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS)*, the Islamist militia that rampaged through northern and western Iraq and eastern Syria from 2013-2017 before being defeated by an unlikely coalition of forces including the Syrian and Iraqi governments, Iraqi Shia militias, Russia, Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, in addition to the United States.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

