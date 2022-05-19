Damascus Says Areas of Syria Occupied by US Troops Will Soon Return to Government Control
19:02 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 19:22 GMT 19.05.2022)
The United States and its Syrian Kurdish militia allies control wide swathes of territory in eastern Syria, including areas producing the vast majority of the Arab Republic’s oil, gas and food. Damascus has accused Washington of stealing these resources, and demanded repeatedly that the US withdraw its forces.
The US occupation of eastern Syria will soon be brought to an end, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said.
“The illegal US presence in the Jazira region of northern Syria is reaching its end, and the regions occupied by American forces will soon come under the Damascus government’s authority,” Mekdad said, speaking to Syria’s al-Ikhbariyah TV.
Mekdad called on the majority Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces militias to realize that America would eventually withdraw and abandon them.
The foreign minister said Damascus's principled support for the Palestinian cause and its efforts to liberate the occuped Golan Heights and southern Lebanon were among the key reasons behind the foreign-backed conflict which has rocked Syria since 2011.
“Given Syria’s strong commitment to such positions, as well as its strategic location and great regional influence, hostile nations have been trying to affect the Damascus government’s policies. Having failed in their attempts, they resorted to terrorism and sponsored this menace with billions of dollars,” Mekdad said.
Mekdad praised Syria’s armed forces and leaders for thwarting the West’s attempts to “break up” the country.
US forces have occupied oil and food-rich areas of Syria since 2017, entering the country under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS)*, the Islamist militia that rampaged through northern and western Iraq and eastern Syria from 2013-2017 before being defeated by an unlikely coalition of forces including the Syrian and Iraqi governments, Iraqi Shia militias, Russia, Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, in addition to the United States.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.