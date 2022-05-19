https://sputniknews.com/20220519/canada-bans-huawei-zte-products-services---science-minister-1095645705.html

Canada Bans Huawei, ZTE Products, Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government has banned Huawei and ZTE products and services and mandated companies who are using such items to remove them... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

“Today, the government of Canada is ensuring the long-term safety of our telecommunications infrastructure. As part of that, the government intends to prohibit the inclusion of Huawei and ZTE products and services in Canada’s telecommunications systems,” Champagne said in a statement on Thursday.Champagne emphasized that the government's decision to issue a ban was made after a thorough review by independent security agencies and in consultation with Canada's closest allies."The government intends to implement these measures as part of a broader agenda to promote the security of Canada’s telecommunications networks and in consultation with industry.”The decision makes Canada the fifth and final member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group to ban or restrict Huawei's access to the country's 5G networks over espionage concerns, following similar moves by the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

