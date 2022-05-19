https://sputniknews.com/20220519/at-least-one-reportedly-wounded-in-school-shooting-in-germany-suspect-with-crossbow-on-the-run-1095627804.html

At Least One Reportedly Wounded in School Shooting in Germany, Suspect With Crossbow on the Run

An unidentified person opened fire at a school in the northern German city of Bremerhaven on Thursday morning, according to local media. 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

One person has been wounded as a result of a shooting at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven, Germany, according to the AP news agency, citing German police.According to local media, the shooting was reported to the police by a student of the Lloyd Gymnasium, who heard the shots while she was in the lavatory. Teachers and students promptly closed their classrooms.According to some reports, there were two attackers.One suspected shooter was detained and is now being questioned, and a second suspect - allegedly armed with a crossbow - is still on the run.The wounded person has been admitted to the Reinkenheide clinic for treatment.

