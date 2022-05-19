https://sputniknews.com/20220519/all-of-azovstal-surrenders-us-to-ease-sanctions-on-venezuela-ufo-task-force-and-primary-results--1095619739.html

Homeland Security’s brand new Disinformation Board Lunch Club is disbanding. 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

David Oualaaou, Int’l Geopolitical Consultant, Global Speaker, Author, Veteran & former international security analyst in Washington, DC. He’s the host of “Geopolitics in Conflict” Show on YT. His latest book, The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking of the Global Order,” joins the show to talk about Ukraine, where it appears most of the rest of the Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered and appear to be headed to the same Russian controlled areas of Ukraine as the wounded who were brought out yesterday. And they talk about prisoner exchanges between the US and Russia.Max Blumenthal, The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books joins the show to talk about recent reporting by Grayzone. They recently published an explosive story, based on primary source documents, that shows that pro-Brexit elites in the British Conservative Party sabotaged former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, infiltrated the government, spied on campaign groups, and eventually replaced May with current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Jamarl Thomas, cohost of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube joins the Misfits to talk about the House of Representatives yesterday held the first hearings since 1966 on the issue of UFOs. The primary testimony came from Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Ronald Moultrie. They said that the US has no evidence of any alien landings. Both officials confirmed that the Pentagon had created a new UFO task force to further study the phenomena, and they said that reports of sightings are increasing because there is no longer a stigma attached to it.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for Political Misfits joins the show to break down the results from Tuesday’s primaries. It was a positive day for Democrats in Pennsylvania. It's early, and the thing that we are all looking at is how valuable the Trump endorsement will be by Election Day this November. The rise of populism at the ballot box is something both Republicans and Democrats are keeping an eye on this primary season.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

