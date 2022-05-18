https://sputniknews.com/20220518/zelensky-claims-heroic-victory-as-azov-surrenders-1095580123.html
Zelensky Claims Heroic Victory as Azov Surrenders
Zelensky Claims Heroic Victory as Azov Surrenders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Azov troops surrendering Mariupol despite the media assuring a Ukrainian... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T09:29+0000
2022-05-18T09:29+0000
2022-05-18T09:29+0000
us
ukraine
nato
midterms
ufo
economy
fault lines
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095580080_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_251ca04fc4ea79c1169cf0749fce8b80.png
Zelensky Claims Heroic Victory as Azov Surrenders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Azov troops surrendering Mariupol despite the media assuring a Ukrainian victory, minorities leaning towards Republicans’ economic agendas, and how Europe can handle inflation brought on by Biden’s economic war on Russia.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Zelensky Claims Heroic Victory as Azov SurrendersEd Martin - Political Analyst | Minority Voters Turn to Republicans for Economic WoesDr. Avi Loeb - Professor | UFO Hearing to Investigate Evidence of Space AliensDavid Tawil - Economist | Europe Suffers Inflation as Biden Wages Economic War on RussiaIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Azov troops surrendering Mariupol despite the media assuring a Ukrainian victory, Sweden and Finland facing resistance from Turkey’s Erdogan about their intention to join NATO, and the economic fallout from food and gas shortages in Europe.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on midterm primary elections, minority communities leaning towards Republicans as Democrats' economic blunders hurt the working class, and whether Trump-backed candidates will sweep the field. We were also joined by Dr. Avi Loeb to talk about expectations for the first Congressional UFO hearing in 50 years.In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about how Europe can handle inflation brought on by Biden’s economic war on Russia, symptoms of an incoming recession, and if investors should embrace cryptocurrency while they ride out a weak economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095580080_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1fca2b7220b50ce22d115599dba6d69f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, ukraine, nato, midterms, ufo, economy, аудио, fault lines, radio
Zelensky Claims Heroic Victory as Azov Surrenders
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Azov troops surrendering Mariupol despite the media assuring a Ukrainian victory, minorities leaning towards Republicans’ economic agendas, and how Europe can handle inflation brought on by Biden’s economic war on Russia.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Zelensky Claims Heroic Victory as Azov Surrenders
Ed Martin - Political Analyst | Minority Voters Turn to Republicans for Economic Woes
Dr. Avi Loeb - Professor | UFO Hearing to Investigate Evidence of Space Aliens
David Tawil - Economist | Europe Suffers Inflation as Biden Wages Economic War on Russia
In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Azov troops surrendering Mariupol despite the media assuring a Ukrainian victory, Sweden and Finland facing resistance from Turkey’s Erdogan about their intention to join NATO, and the economic fallout from food and gas shortages in Europe.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on midterm primary elections, minority communities leaning towards Republicans as Democrats' economic blunders hurt the working class, and whether Trump-backed candidates will sweep the field. We were also joined by Dr. Avi Loeb to talk about expectations for the first Congressional UFO hearing in 50 years.
In the third hour, David Tawil joined the conversation to talk about how Europe can handle inflation brought on by Biden’s economic war on Russia, symptoms of an incoming recession, and if investors should embrace cryptocurrency while they ride out a weak economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.