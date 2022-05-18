https://sputniknews.com/20220518/we-need-a-movement-to-expose-the-truth-about-americanism-1095586352.html

We Need a Movement to Expose The Truth About Americanism

We Need a Movement to Expose The Truth About Americanism

Lead-in: Amnesty International Ignores Assange In Eleventh Hour, Liberal Media Whitewashes Antiabortion Movement, Democrats Use LGBTQ People As Pawns 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

Amnesty International Ignores Assange In Eleventh Hour, Liberal Media Whitewashes Antiabortion Movement, Democrats Use LGBTQ People As Pawns

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, a UK-based freelance journalist, and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada to discuss Amnesty International’s resistance to naming Julian Assange as a prisoner of conscience as his fate now is in the hands of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, why Amnesty is happy to name the likes of Alexi Nalvany as a prisoner of conscience despite his record of xenophobia while it harbors these reservations about Assange, the internal push in branches of Amnesty to highlight Assange’s case, and how this refusal to name Assange as a prisoner of conscience exposes the political nature of organizations like Amnesty International.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss how popular liberal media whitewashed the Supreme Court justices nominated by Donald Trump by using the myth of an apolitical court to downplay justified fears of the court’s rollback of rights, the mainstream media’s focus on protests at justices’ houses while also ignoring the antiabortion movements history of violence against people who provide abortions, how the liberal media and the Democratic Party have downplayed the threat of the overturning of Roe v. Wade while failing to take action to codify Roe federally, and the reality of the court as a political body.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and the accelerating pace of attacks on LGBTQ people in the US and the Democrats’ refusal to lift a finger to fight back, and how the Democrats also continue to use LGBTQ people as pawns in their political games.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the cultural shift in politics amid multiple crises such as the conflict in Ukraine, the Supreme Court threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade, and an informant formula shortage, and the still pervasive political attitude of belonging in an American project that does not include poor, working, and oppressed people, how this Americanism has been exposed in an extreme form in the racist attack in Buffalo and how it plays out in targets of imperialism abroad, the intense propagandization that makes poor, working, and oppressed people believe they are part of this project instead of its targets, and the importance of organizing a movement to expose the truth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

