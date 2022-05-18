https://sputniknews.com/20220518/us-military-personnel-say-they-witnessed-flying-glowing-objects-over-sinai-years-ago-1095610080.html

Former US Military Personnel Say They Witnessed 'Flying, Glowing' Objects Over Sinai Years Ago

One of the eyewitnesses told the media that the objects "were turning everywhere instantaneously", and that he "cannot imagine any military that has this type...

As the US Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in half a century, three veterans of the US 3rd Cavalry Regiment shared details of their own encounter with such a phenomenon on the border between Egypt and Israel in 2014, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.According to the media outlet, the three veterans - Sergeant Travis Bingham, E4 Specialist Vishal Singh, and Private First Class Dovell Engram - were stationed at Observation Post 3-1 in Sinai at the time of the sighting that occurred one night in December of that year.Engram was the first to spot the strange bright objects that appeared to hover in the air, describing his reaction at the time as "scared sh*tless".Engram then contacted other outposts, who responded that they could also see the lights, and eventually called Bingham, his sergeant.He mentioned that the objects he saw were "glowing" and that one could "clearly see them with the naked eye, and it was clear how fast they were moving".Meanwhile, Singh used his night-vision goggles to observe the ensuing spectacle, which allowed him to see some sort of an oval-shaped object about the size of a jumbo jet, in a horizontal position, the media outlet notes."The craft and smaller objects began moving like fireflies, left, right, up and down", Singh said. "They were turning everywhere instantaneously. They must have been 30,000ft high in the sky".The spectacle came to an end when “smaller objects rejoined the craft” and the latter “appeared to shrink smaller and smaller until it just disappeared”, Singh said.While all three men were part of the Multinational Force and Observers mission whose goal was to monitor the area for potential military activities, they found themselves unable to report what they had witnessed, the media outlet points out."We could have reported an aircraft sighting, but how could we have described the fuselage when it had none?" said Bingham.This revelation comes as US Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence Ronald Moultrie said during the aforementioned US congressional hearing that the Pentagon seeks to encourage military personnel to be more forthcoming with reporting any unusual sightings they may encounter by destigmatising the issue.

