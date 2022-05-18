International
US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling, Reports Say
US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in political violence when the US Supreme Court delivers a ruling that is expected to...
US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling, Reports Say

13:40 GMT 18.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinAbortion-rights demonstrators have a heated discussion with two anti-abortion protesters, Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
