https://sputniknews.com/20220518/us-bracing-for-violence-over-abortion-rights-ruling-reports-say-1095608865.html

US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling, Reports Say

US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in political violence when the US Supreme Court delivers a ruling that is expected to... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T13:40+0000

2022-05-18T13:40+0000

2022-05-18T13:40+0000

us

abortion

violence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095608804_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9b2adf210225c842309212e5fa37b93.jpg

The unclassified DHS memo warned that possible acts of violence against Supreme Court justices, their clerks, lawmakers and other officials, along with clergymen and physicians "are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling."The report also noted that abortion-related violence is usually initiated by "anti-abortion extremists," however this time the government expects similar activities from those who support the right to terminate pregnancy.Earlier in May, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court judges after a document was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the high court's ruling.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, abortion, violence