https://sputniknews.com/20220518/unrest-at-funeral-in-israel-primaries-today-bird-flu-surge-sussman-trial--the-steele-dossier-1095591433.html

Unrest at Funeral in Israel, Primaries Today, Bird Flu Surge, Sussman Trial & the Steele Dossier

Unrest at Funeral in Israel, Primaries Today, Bird Flu Surge, Sussman Trial & the Steele Dossier

Congressional hearings today on UFOs. These are the first public hearings on what the Pentagon calls Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T09:17+0000

2022-05-18T09:17+0000

2022-05-18T09:17+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

ukraine

israel

palestine

primaries

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095591408_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5d17c96ab90bc3b32220688c0cb30b72.png

Unrest at Funeral in Israel, Primaries Today, Bird Flu Surge, Sussman Trial & the Steele Dossier Congressional hearings today on UFOs. These are the first public hearings on what the Pentagon calls Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

Arnold August, Montreal-based journalist and author, member of the International Manifesto Group and The Global Gathering to Support the Resistance Option (Lebanon), Contributing Editor for The Canada Files, Collaborator with Press TV Iran joins the show to break down the latest developments in Ukraine. Then they talk about footage of the funeral procession of Shireen Abu Akleh being attacked by Israeli soldiers.George Naylor, farmer, former president National Family Farm Coalition joins the show to talk about the recent outbreak of bird flu among chicken and wild turkeys. They talk about what it means that we’re seeing the disease in some wild groups for the first time like wild turkeys. And, what threat does that pose to wild bird populations, and is there anything that can be done to control it?Dan Lazare, journalist and author joins the program to talk about the Sussman trial and the Steele Dossier. And, they talk about a feud that has erupted in public between President Joe Biden and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.Eugene Craig, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist joins during the last segment. The Misfits talk about today’s primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, and Oregon. Craig says that Republicans chasing a Trump endorsement to win during the primary season are going to lose in the general election. Republicans who are ultra MAGA will not appeal to more moderate Republicans during the general election.The Misfits close with a conversation about car accidents. Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home. The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, ukraine, israel, palestine, primaries, аудио, radio