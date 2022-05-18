https://sputniknews.com/20220518/turkey-approves-sweden--finland-nato-membership-if-sanctions-for-s-400-purchase-are-lifted---report-1095591710.html

Turkey Will Agree to Sweden & Finland NATO Membership If S-400 Sanctions Are Lifted - Report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 16 that his country could not approve Sweden and Finland's NATO membership, as these two countries imposed... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey has demanded that European countries end restrictions on the export of weapons, as well as the lifting of US sanctions for the purchased Russian S-400 systems, in return for agreeing to the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.Apart from that, Turkey reportedly demanded that Sweden and Finland, along with other European countries, end the arms export restrictions they imposed on Turkey following the Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria in 2019, aimed at pushing the Kurdish Defense Units (YPG) away from its border and create a so-called safe zone to encourage Syrian refugees to return home.Turkey has designated the PKK and the YPG as a single terrorist organization.Ankara has also other demands from the NATO alliance itself. One of them is the resumption of the program for the production of US F-35 fighters, from which Ankara was excluded after acquiring Russian S-400 systems. Ankara also demanded the US allow the purchase of dozens of F-16 aircraft and upgrade the kits for its existing fleet.Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey cannot agree to the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, since these countries have refused to extradite "terrorists" and imposed sanctions against Ankara. He added that the two Nordic nations should not bother sending delegations to convince Turkey of their bids.In January, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden, if they apply for NATO membership, will be able to quickly join the alliance. Sweden and Finland are going to apply for NATO membership on May 18.

