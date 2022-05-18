https://sputniknews.com/20220518/tory-mp-in-scotland-yard-custody-over-allegations-of-rape--sexual-assault-spanning-7-year-period-1095592722.html

Tory MP in Scotland Yard Custody Over Allegations of Rape & Sexual Assault Spanning 7-Year Period

From Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdown through sleaze allegations linked to Owen Paterson’s lobbying to ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock's affair... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office allegedly perpetrated throughout a period of seven years.Scotland Yard confirmed that the unnamed man in his fifties has been arrested and remains in custody while the investigation continues.The serving MP will not be appearing in Parliament while officers from Central Specialist Crime continue their inquiry into the allegations.It was also reported that the Tory party will not make a decision on whether to suspend the whip from the suspect until the police investigation has concluded.The Tory party has been battling a plethora of scandals throughout the past months. Besides the “partygate” row - where the Metropolitan Police are investigating alleged lockdown-defying parties held at No 10 Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 when strict COVID-19 restrictions were in place - there are a number of MPs who at present are believed to be facing serious allegations.According to a report by The Sunday Times in April, 56 MPs have been accused of everything ranging from sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoings.Just recently, the Conservative former MP for Wakefield, Imran Nasir Ahmad Khan, since expelled from the party, was found guilty of molesting a 15-year-old boy while advising the Government on child sexual exploitation.Khan had attended online meetings with the panel of experts on the sensitive issue in July, September and November of 2020, despite Staffordshire police revealing he had given a written statement under caution in May 2020 concerning claims of assaulting a minor.David Warburton had the whip withdrawn after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use surfaced.This incident, along with less serious infractions such as that of Neil Parish - a former Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton, who resigned after admitting he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons - have raised questions about the party.Last month, at Prime Minister's Questions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that sexual misconduct would be "grounds for dismissal" for ministers.The Prospect trade union, which represents engineers, managers, scientists and other specialists in both the public and private sectors, including hundreds of staff working in the Houses of Parliament, said firmer action is required to tackle the issue.

