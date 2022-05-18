Smart Man, Finally!’ Elon Musk Praised Online for His Plan to ‘Vote Republican Next Election’
Megabillionaire Elon Musk recently offered up some scathing criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden, saying, “It’s hard to tell what Biden’s doing, to be totally frank. The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter.”
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk made a candid announcement about his voting plans in an interview on 16 May. Speaking virtually at an event hosted by the All-In podcast in Miami, Musk, who had “voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically,” said he will vote for Republican candidates in the next election.
“Like, I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear… Now this election, I will,” said the South African-born tech billionaire.
Elon Musk Says He Plans to Vote Republican for the First Time, Wants to Remove the Bias from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G7JVJqJLKz— Ultra MAGA |Sam| 🇺🇸 | 🦅 | 📡 (@Rudio1John) May 17, 2022
He stressed that while he sees himself as a political “moderate” who never supported the GOP, he could no longer side with the Democrats.
It was not entirely clear if Elon Musk was referring to the upcoming November midterm elections or the 2024 presidential election.
Regarding speculation that his efforts to conclude his takeover of Twitter via a multi-billion dollar deal amounted to a “right-wing takeover, as some people on the left may fear,” Musk argued it was “a moderate-wing takeover,” and an “attempt to ensure people of all political beliefs feel welcome on a digital town square.” He claimed Twitter currently had a “very far-left bias.”
Earlier, in a podcast interview Musk weighed in on attempts by the administration of Democrat Joe Biden to deal with inflation levels near the 40-year-high.
“It’s hard to tell what Biden’s doing, to be totally frank,” said Musk In reference to the 79-year old POTUS, who has been repeatedly mocked for numerous verbal blunders.
Musk had added:
“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter, you know. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter.”
On Twitter, users were quick to voice their appreciation for Elon Musk’s update on his voting plans.
Earlier, the Tesla and SpaceX chief reached a deal to purchase the social media platform Twitter for approximately $44 billion.
His plans to wrap up the takeover of the micro-blogging platform were, however, placed “temporarily on hold” due to a dispute over how many bots and spam accounts make up the platform’s total user base. Twitter claims such accounts comprise less than 5 percent of the total, with the tech guru demanding a more detailed audit.