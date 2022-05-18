https://sputniknews.com/20220518/russians-launch-flashmob-to-thank-foreigners-for-support-of-fight-against-neo-nazism-in-ukraine-1095601407.html

Russians Launch Flashmob to Thank Foreigners for Support of Fight Against Neo-Nazism in Ukraine

Over the past three months, notwithstanding unparalleled anti-Russian propaganda and expressions of Russophobia in many Western countries over Moscow’s... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

A virtual flashmob has been launched in Russia expressing gratitude to people from other countries for their support of the Russia-led fight against neo-Nazism in Ukraine.“Thank you for your warm and sincere words addressed to our country. Thank you for building the bridges of friendship, for lending us a helping hand in such difficult times. For seeing the reality as it is, and not the way it’s being presented to you. For your wisdom, for your fortitude. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for not being scared to express your opinion. We have huge respect for you for that. Please, do not yield to the West’s attempts to drive a wedge between our nations”, the appeal urges.Flashmob participants urge people to stick together, no matter what politicians do to try to divide them. “And if we’re all united, we will be very powerful. Then nobody will be able to either pit us against one another or divide us. Even though we have never met in person, truth has no borders or nationality”, they stress.Hundreds of marches, meetings, and gatherings have been held around the world in recent months in support of the military operation in Ukraine being carried out by Russian and Donbass People’s Militia forces against the Ukrainian military, neo-Nazi battalions, and foreign mercenaries.Russia kicked off the operation in late February after weeks of escalating shelling, sniper and sabotage attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics by the Ukrainian military, and fears of an imminent invasion of the region, already torn by over eight years of war, by Kiev.The military operation opened the door to an unparalleled levels of Russophobia in many Western countries, with bookstores, universities, festivals, and other venues not only banning contemporary Russian artists, performers, thinkers, writers, and others, but even classics of Russian literature, philosophy, and music going back decades or even centuries.In the United States, Canada, and Europe, organisers have resisted such manifestations by holding dozens of demonstrations and engaging in other forms of protest criticising their governments’ positions toward the conflict. Others have demanded a halt to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, arguing that such assistance will only prolong the conflict and lead to more death and suffering among both Ukrainians and Russians.

