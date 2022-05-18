International
Russia to Start Serial Production of Checkmate Fighters in 2027 - Rostec CEO
Russia to Start Serial Production of Checkmate Fighters in 2027 - Rostec CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia to start serial production of the fifth-generation light fighter Checkmate in 2027, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said Wednesday at a...
russia
fighter jet
russia, fighter jet

Russia to Start Serial Production of Checkmate Fighters in 2027 - Rostec CEO

12:18 GMT 18.05.2022
© DIMITAR DILKOFFA prototype of Russia's new Sukhoi Checkmate Fighter is on display during the presentation at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on July 20, 2021
A prototype of Russia's new Sukhoi Checkmate Fighter is on display during the presentation at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on July 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© DIMITAR DILKOFF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia to start serial production of the fifth-generation light fighter Checkmate in 2027, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said Wednesday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
The first flight model should be created around 2023-2024.
"We plan to start producing it in series in 2027," Chemezov said.
The aircraft is being created at the corporation's own expense, without attracting budget money, he noted.
Checkmate is Russia's first single-engine aircraft of the fifth generation, created by Sukhoi, part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation. The fighter was presented in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 aerospace show. The key features of the machine are stealth technology, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high performance in terms of cost-effectiveness.
Serial production of heavy attack drones Okhotnik for the Russian Defence Ministry will begin in 2023, Chemezov said.
"Its distinguishing feature is a flat engine nozzle. The new technical solution has made the aviation complex less visible to radars. In addition, a new ground control centre is being created for the drone. In 2021, the first flight model was rolled out, and in 2023 we will begin to mass-produce and supply Ministry of Defence," the head of Rostec said.
Attack unmanned aerial vehicle Okhotnik was developed in the Sukhoi Design Bureau. Its length is 14 meters, the wingspan is 19 meters, the takeoff weight is over 20 tonnes. The drone was made according to the "flying wing" scheme with the use of materials that reduce radar visibility.
