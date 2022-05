https://sputniknews.com/20220518/russia-tests-combat-laser-capable-of-burning-drones-at-distance-of-some-3-miles-official-says-1095598028.html

Russia Tests Combat Laser Capable of Burning Drones at Distance of Some 3 Miles, Official Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has tested a combat laser, which is capable of burning drones at a distance of five kilometres (3.1 miles) in five seconds, Russian... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

"It was demonstrated at a distance of five kilometres, within five seconds, the unmanned vehicle was simply burned and ceased to exist," Borisov said at the educational marathon "New horizons."Russian specialists have developed and practically mass-produced laser systems, which already allow thermal destruction of various means, the official said.

