https://sputniknews.com/20220518/possible-first-evidence-of-rare-supernova-type-found-in-ancient-stone-of-alien-origin-1095614210.html

Possible First Evidence of Rare Supernova Type Found in Ancient Stone of Alien Origin

Possible First Evidence of Rare Supernova Type Found in Ancient Stone of Alien Origin

One of the authors of a new study reportedly said that the Hypatia stone’s parent body was apparently formed from a dust cloud that caught the gas atoms from a... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T18:57+0000

2022-05-18T18:57+0000

2022-05-18T18:57+0000

tech

supernova

rock

evidence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106140/79/1061407945_0:281:1440:1091_1920x0_80_0_0_8d564ac8f94f455695337185f37fd62d.jpg

An ancient stone of extraterrestrial origin known as Hypatia, which was discovered in Egypt back in 1996, may contain evidence of the so-called type Ia supernova, which occurs in binary systems where a white dwarf star subsumes another star, a new study suggests.According to ScienceAlert, the team behind the new research argues that the stone, which impacted on our planet ages ago, contains traces of the dust and gas cloud surrounding the supernova type in question.He also pointed out that, if their assumptions are correct, the Hypatia stone “would be the first tangible evidence on Earth of a supernova type Ia explosion."The media outlet notes, however, that six of the elements encountered by the team during their analysis of the stone – namely, aluminium, phosphorus, chlorine, potassium, copper, and zinc – do not seem to match type Ia supernova models, although the researchers think that “something further back in the supernova's past could explain this”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220228/fast-radio-burst-from-a-galaxy-far-far-away-looks-similar-to-flashes-from-ancient-supernova-remains-1093453138.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, supernova, rock, evidence