https://sputniknews.com/20220518/oil-prices-down-2-second-day-in-row-as-us-economic-worries-bite-1095615906.html

Oil Prices Down 2% Second Day in Row as US Economic Worries Bite

Oil Prices Down 2% Second Day in Row as US Economic Worries Bite

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Crude prices fell about 2% or more for a second straight day on Wednesday as traders looked beyond strong oil demand data released by the... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T20:19+0000

2022-05-18T20:19+0000

2022-05-18T20:19+0000

wti

oil prices

federal reserve

us economy

interest rates

gas prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382086_47:0:3688:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80e3e203850acbf3d82005416b1c1786.jpg

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled down $2.81, or 2.5%, at $109.59. The US crude benchmark has fallen 4% since Monday’s settlement. Prior to that, it rose 14.5% in total over four sessions that took it to a seven-week high of $114.90 on Monday.London-traded Brent settled down $2.82, or 2.5%, at $109.11 a barrel. The global crude benchmark has lost 4.5% in two days of trading, after rallying 12% in four prior sessions that it took to a one-month high of $114.79 on Monday.The drop in oil prices came despite the US Energy Information Administration reporting that crude stockpiles fell by 3.39 million barrels during the week to May 13, versus the 1.38-million barrel rise expected by analysts polled by US media. In the previous week to May 6, there was a build of 8.49 million barrels.Among gasoline inventories, there was a drop of 4.78 million barrels, against analysts’ consensus for a draw of 1.33 million barrels. In the prior week, there was a slide of 3.61 million barrels.With distillate stockpiles, there was an increase of 1.24 million barrels against expectations for a drop of 800,000 barrels. In the prior week, there was a drop of 913,000 barrels.Oil’s slide deepened as the US stock market tumbled on renewed concerns that a recession might hit the United States despite the assurance of the Federal Reserve that the economy, particularly, job market, was on strong footing.Oil prices also fell as some traders took profit on last week’s rally.On Wall Street, highly prized technology stocks on the Nasdaq fell more than 4%, resuming their tumble on growth concerns after a recent respite to the May selloff. Nasdaq has lost about 7% for all of May, while for the year it is down 26%.The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates non-stop and even slow the US economy if needed to bring inflation down from current 40-year highs, the central bank’s chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. Record high prices of fuel, with gasoline at above $4.50 per gallon at some US pumps and diesel at over $6, are accelerating inflation, and could eventually lead to demand destruction in energy as consumers find it increasingly hard to pay such prices, analysts said.US economic growth for this year is likely to come in at 2.4%, some 0.8% lower than the Fed’s estimate, as the Ukraine crisis causes more global negative shocks than expected, S&P Global said in an outlook on Wednesday.

https://sputniknews.com/20220512/biden-administration-cancels-oil-and-gas-lease-sale-in-alaskas-cook-inlet-reports-say-1095451142.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220518/dow-closes-1160-points-down-in-biggest-fall-since-2020-1095615696.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

wti, oil prices, federal reserve, us economy, interest rates, gas prices