Norway Hits Its Highest Electricity Price on Record

The spike in electricity prices, which above all hit the most populated southern part of Norway, has been linked to a combination of weaker than usual reserves... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

Norwegian households paid an average of 117.2 øre/kWh for electricity in the first quarter of 2022, marking a new price record.Over the last five years, the average price in the first quarter has been a little over 40 øre/kWh. This year, it climbed almost three times as high.From very low electricity prices throughout the country in 2020, the prices in southern and more populated part of the country increased sharply through 2021 before reaching the highest level ever on record.Despite the record prices, households had on average a lower price to pay than in the previous quarter due to electricity subsidies and the reduction of the electricity tax – measures adopted by the government to shield the population from the price hikes.“When we deduct the electricity subsidy, the total price households had to pay was some 25 percent higher than the average for the first quarter of the last five years”, Thomas Aanensen emphasised.The electricity support was first introduced in December 2021, and will last until March 2023.The rise in electricity costs, especially in the southern part of the country, has been pinned on weaker than usual reserves, as well as price hikes on gas, coal and carbon dioxide quotas. In recent months, electricity prices across Europe have skyrocketed, prompting governments from Sweden in the north to Bulgaria in the south to pledge support and relief to both companies, businesses and private households.

