International
https://sputniknews.com/20220518/musk-says-will-vote-republican-in-2024-election-calls-dems-party-of-division-and-hate-1095615385.html
Musk Says Will Vote Republican in 2024 Election, Calls Dems 'Party of Division and Hate'
Musk Says Will Vote Republican in 2024 Election, Calls Dems 'Party of Division and Hate'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, said on Wednesday that he will vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election because... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T19:50+0000
2022-05-18T19:50+0000
2024 us presidential elections
republicans
democrats
us election
elon musk
us
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d40b8cfc007a735c9fec6b49ae23e78d.jpg
"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division [and] hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk wrote on Twitter.Musk added that he expects Democrats to launch a so-called dirty tricks campaign against him for announcing his support for the Republican party and criticizing the Democratic party.Musk is currently in the process of acquiring Twitter but it has been paused over concerns Musk has about the number of bots on the social media platform.In April, Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social media network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter’s role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91b9b0510ba649c3a0dd291f8dfc005c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 us presidential elections, republicans, democrats, us election, elon musk, us, viral

Musk Says Will Vote Republican in 2024 Election, Calls Dems 'Party of Division and Hate'

19:50 GMT 18.05.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Pleul Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022.
 Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Pleul
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, said on Wednesday that he will vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election because the Democrats have become the party of hate and division.
"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division [and] hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk wrote on Twitter.
Musk added that he expects Democrats to launch a so-called dirty tricks campaign against him for announcing his support for the Republican party and criticizing the Democratic party.
© Photo : Twitter/ @elonmuskElon Musk on Twitter
Elon Musk on Twitter - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
Elon Musk on Twitter
© Photo : Twitter/ @elonmusk
Musk is currently in the process of acquiring Twitter but it has been paused over concerns Musk has about the number of bots on the social media platform.
In April, Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social media network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter’s role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала