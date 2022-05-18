https://sputniknews.com/20220518/messis-agent-denies-rumors-of-his-possible-transfer-from-psg-to-mls-club-1095590194.html

Messi’s Agent Denies Rumors of His Possible Transfer From PSG to MLS Club

Messi's agent and father Jorge has dismissed rumors about the possible transfer, saying the footballer “has not yet decided on his future,” according to TMZ Sports.On Monday, the media reported that Messi could join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) after his contract with PSG expires.It was said that Messi would become a co-owner of the club, also owned by former England and Manchester United player David Beckham. According to Front Office Sports, Messi plans to buy a 35% stake in Inter Miami and the parties were said to have reached an agreement on the deal.Messi has been at Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2021, and his contract with the club expires at the end of next season. The agreement reportedly allows the striker to freely break off cooperation in June 2022.This past season, Messi scored 11 goals and created 13 assists in 33 games across all tournaments. It was the worst statistical output for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner since he was a teenager as he battled injuries and adapted to life in Paris after spending the previous 20 years at Barcelona.

