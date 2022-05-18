International
Melenchon Urges UK Not to Extradite Assange, Pledges to Grant Him French Citizenship
On Tuesday, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, where the Australian citizen may face up to 175 years in prison on charges related to publication in 2010 of hundreds of thousands of leaked classified military and diplomatic documents.In early May, Melenchon, who placed third in the recent presidential vote, created New People's Ecologic and Social Union — an alliance of his party with the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party and Europe Ecology – The Greens party. The alliance's aim is to deprive French President Emmanuel Macron of parliamentary majority in legislative elections, scheduled for June.
22:55 GMT 18.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUSTIN TALLISSupporters and activists hold placards outside Westminster Magistrates court in London on April 20, 2022, calling for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in custody pending an extradition request from the US, to be freed
Supporters and activists hold placards outside Westminster Magistrates court in London on April 20, 2022, calling for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in custody pending an extradition request from the US, to be freed - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUSTIN TALLIS
