https://sputniknews.com/20220518/melenchon-urges-uk-not-to-extradite-assange-pledges-to-grant-him-french-citizenship-1095617719.html
Melenchon Urges UK Not to Extradite Assange, Pledges to Grant Him French Citizenship
Melenchon Urges UK Not to Extradite Assange, Pledges to Grant Him French Citizenship
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, pledged to grant French citizenship to Julian Assange should the leftist bloc... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T22:55+0000
2022-05-18T22:55+0000
2022-05-18T22:55+0000
julian assange
extradition
freedom of press
uk
wikileaks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094921429_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_1e704d2e1c6b9bd88a894288d43aef6a.jpg
On Tuesday, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, where the Australian citizen may face up to 175 years in prison on charges related to publication in 2010 of hundreds of thousands of leaked classified military and diplomatic documents.In early May, Melenchon, who placed third in the recent presidential vote, created New People's Ecologic and Social Union — an alliance of his party with the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party and Europe Ecology – The Greens party. The alliance’s aim is to deprive French President Emmanuel Macron of parliamentary majority in legislative elections, scheduled for June.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094921429_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec2432ab68a598afc7f494348f070cf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
julian assange, extradition, freedom of press, uk, wikileaks
Melenchon Urges UK Not to Extradite Assange, Pledges to Grant Him French Citizenship
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, pledged to grant French citizenship to Julian Assange should the leftist bloc win the French parliamentary elections and called on the United Kingdom not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.
On Tuesday, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, where the Australian citizen may face up to 175 years
in prison on charges related to publication in 2010 of hundreds of thousands of leaked classified military and diplomatic documents.
"Britain, don't extradite #Assange! If the new people's union wins, France will reward Assange. He will be granted French citizenship, and we will welcome him to Paris," Melenchon tweeted.
In early May, Melenchon, who placed third in the recent presidential vote, created New People's Ecologic and Social Union — an alliance of his party with the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party and Europe Ecology – The Greens party. The alliance’s aim is to deprive French President Emmanuel Macron of parliamentary majority in legislative elections, scheduled for June.