https://sputniknews.com/20220518/melenchon-urges-uk-not-to-extradite-assange-pledges-to-grant-him-french-citizenship-1095617719.html

Melenchon Urges UK Not to Extradite Assange, Pledges to Grant Him French Citizenship

Melenchon Urges UK Not to Extradite Assange, Pledges to Grant Him French Citizenship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, pledged to grant French citizenship to Julian Assange should the leftist bloc... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T22:55+0000

2022-05-18T22:55+0000

2022-05-18T22:55+0000

julian assange

extradition

freedom of press

uk

wikileaks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094921429_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_1e704d2e1c6b9bd88a894288d43aef6a.jpg

On Tuesday, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, where the Australian citizen may face up to 175 years in prison on charges related to publication in 2010 of hundreds of thousands of leaked classified military and diplomatic documents.In early May, Melenchon, who placed third in the recent presidential vote, created New People's Ecologic and Social Union — an alliance of his party with the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party and Europe Ecology – The Greens party. The alliance’s aim is to deprive French President Emmanuel Macron of parliamentary majority in legislative elections, scheduled for June.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

julian assange, extradition, freedom of press, uk, wikileaks