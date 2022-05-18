https://sputniknews.com/20220518/man-escapes-with-his-life-after-fighting-off-crocodile-in-australia-1095601212.html
Man Escapes With His Life After Fighting Off Crocodile in Australia
Man Escapes With His Life After Fighting Off Crocodile in Australia
After sustaining puncture wounds to his arm, hands, and leg during the encounter with the croc, the man was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Man Escapes With His Life After Fighting Off Crocodile in Australia
After sustaining puncture wounds to his arm, hands, and leg during the encounter with the croc, the man was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A man in Australia had to fight for his life with a freshwater crocodile after he decided to take a swim while on a motorcycle tour of Boodjamulla National Park in Queensland.
According to the Daily Star, the incident occurred on 15 May when the victim, a man in his 40s, was swimming in a gorge at Adel's Grove.
At the time, the crocodile suddenly latched onto the man’s arm and refused to let go. Fortunately, the victim managed to emerge injured but alive from the ensuing wrestling match with the beast.
The man was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, having sustained puncture wounds to his arm, hands, and leg during the battle with the croc.
"The patient told us the crocodile would have been between two and three metres long, so he’s lucky to have escaped with his life", aircrew officer Greig Allan said, as quoted by the newspaper.
Queensland Ambulance Service’s north-west district’s superintendent Brad Hardy also noted that the area where the incident occurred has a large population of freshwater crocodiles, and that the reptiles, while normally "quite timid", tend to become aggressive when surprised.