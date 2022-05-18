https://sputniknews.com/20220518/man-escapes-with-his-life-after-fighting-off-crocodile-in-australia-1095601212.html

Man Escapes With His Life After Fighting Off Crocodile in Australia

A man in Australia had to fight for his life with a freshwater crocodile after he decided to take a swim while on a motorcycle tour of Boodjamulla National Park in Queensland.According to the Daily Star, the incident occurred on 15 May when the victim, a man in his 40s, was swimming in a gorge at Adel's Grove.At the time, the crocodile suddenly latched onto the man’s arm and refused to let go. Fortunately, the victim managed to emerge injured but alive from the ensuing wrestling match with the beast.The man was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, having sustained puncture wounds to his arm, hands, and leg during the battle with the croc.Queensland Ambulance Service’s north-west district’s superintendent Brad Hardy also noted that the area where the incident occurred has a large population of freshwater crocodiles, and that the reptiles, while normally "quite timid", tend to become aggressive when surprised.

