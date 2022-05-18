https://sputniknews.com/20220518/long-arm-ufo-spotted-observing-mars-rover-blogger-claims-1095607356.html
'Long Arm UFO' Spotted Observing Mars Rover, Blogger Claims
'Long Arm UFO' Spotted Observing Mars Rover, Blogger Claims
A blogger has alleged that objects similar to one seen in a photo he demonstrated have been witnessed around the world, and that one had even been spotted by... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T13:05+0000
2022-05-18T13:05+0000
2022-05-18T13:05+0000
viral
mars
ufo
rover
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095002428_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_722efd87258f093dff33ebbceadfd662.jpg
Having made a bold claim earlier this month about a "fleet" of UFOs being detected near the International Space Station, blogger Scott C. Waring now alleges that an alien craft has been spotted on Mars.Detailing the alleged UFO sighting in his blog and on his YouTube channel, Waring presented a black-and-white photo of what appears to be a Martian landscape, with some sort of black vertical shape seen in the sky in the distance.While the black "anomaly" in the photo seemed somewhat indistinct, the blogger branded it a "long arm like UFO", which he suggested was observing NASA’s Mars rover that took the picture in question."Similar long arm UFOs have been seen around the world, one was even said have been seen by Buzz Aldrin himself who said he saw a long white arm like object flying past him in space", Waring speculated.He also claimed that the image serves as "100 percent proof that UFOs are watching the Mars rover".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095002428_392:0:2552:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_30cc19a3096612d56e5a16328ae3527a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, mars, ufo, rover, photo
'Long Arm UFO' Spotted Observing Mars Rover, Blogger Claims
A blogger has alleged that objects similar to one seen in a photo he demonstrated have been witnessed around the world, and that one had even been spotted by US astronaut Buzz Aldrin himself.
Having made a bold claim earlier this month about a "fleet" of UFOs
being detected near the International Space Station, blogger Scott C. Waring now alleges that an alien craft has been spotted on Mars.
Detailing the alleged UFO sighting in his blog and on his YouTube channel, Waring presented a black-and-white photo of what appears to be a Martian landscape, with some sort of black vertical shape seen in the sky in the distance.
While the black "anomaly" in the photo seemed somewhat indistinct, the blogger branded it a "long arm like UFO", which he suggested was observing NASA’s Mars rover that took the picture in question.
"Similar long arm UFOs have been seen around the world, one was even said have been seen by Buzz Aldrin himself who said he saw a long white arm like object flying past him in space", Waring speculated.
He also claimed that the image serves as "100 percent proof that UFOs are watching the Mars rover".