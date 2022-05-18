https://sputniknews.com/20220518/leftist-journo-dubbed-bully-for-hounding-schoolgirl-backed-by-jk-rowling-in-trans-row-1095598806.html

Leftist Journo Dubbed 'Bully' for Hounding Schoolgirl Backed by J.K. Rowling in Trans Row

A liberal opinion writer has been called a "bully" after siding with pupils who hounded a girl out of her school for questioning trans ideology.Guardian columnist Owen Jones escalated his feud with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling after she condemned the shocking bullying of a sixth-form girl after she disagreed with a female member of the House of Lords who gave a lecture on 'Transphobia in Parliament' at her school in Scotland.The Times reported that a group of up to 60 other girls surrounded the girl and "shouted, screamed and spat at her". The girl managed to escape the mob but soon collapsed, unable to breathe properly.The girl has since left her school and is studying for her A-Level exams from home."Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who're supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism," the best-selling authoress wrote.Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Joanna Cherry QC, who is openly lesbian and has criticised her own party's support for "self-identification" rights for transgender people, joined Rowling in condemning the incident. "A girl who said that biological sex is real after a talk about transphobia was surrounded by up to 60 girls who shouted, swore & spat at her. She did not receive the support of the school & is now studying at home for her A levels," Cherry tweeted.But Jones, who has repeated attacked so-called 'TERFs' — Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists — for refusing to accept biologically-male transsexuals, claimed the incident never happened. He pointed to the Times re-leading the story to focus on Rowling's tweet as evidence that the story was not founded in fact.That povoked a social media storm, as other feminists accused the Guardian writer of trying to "doxx" the victim and of siding with her bullies. The hashtag #OwenJonesIsABully was trending on Twitter."What a nasty, cruel person he has become," posted Rowling ally Julie Bindel. "This poor girl, with all she has been through (yes, I DO know the background, and it is all true) and now this bully comes after her, calling her a liar. It is beyond misogynistic."Jones tried to claim victimhood for himself, accusing Bindel and The Times of "whipping up an unhinged firestorm".But that just prompted more ridicule of the liberal scribbler.The Guardian was recently forced to deny that it had disciplined Jones for bullying after Private Eye magazine reported that a complaint against him by a female colleague for attacking her online had been upheld.

