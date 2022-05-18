https://sputniknews.com/20220518/india-to-regulate-cotton-exports-amid-surging-prices-lower-crop-output-1095598941.html

India to Regulate Cotton Exports Amid Surging Prices, Lower Crop Output

India to Regulate Cotton Exports Amid Surging Prices, Lower Crop Output

The textile, apparel and allied industries employ more than 100 million Indians, which makes the shortfall in cotton output a sensitive political and economic... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T12:02+0000

2022-05-18T12:02+0000

2022-05-18T12:02+0000

india

piyush goyal

cotton

bangladesh

vietnam

china

textile

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095602308_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c6d5617d48622986f863e4337875c.jpg

Indian Textiles and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a “hassle-free supply” of cotton and yarn to domestic industry before the “surplus” is exported overseas.The prices of raw cotton in the world’s biggest cotton-producing country shot up 40 percent between October and April, which is the cotton-growing season in the country.Raw cotton was trading for 100,000 INR (roughly $1,289) a candy (356kg) in the country this week, in line with a global spike in the price of cotton.According to independent estimates, India’s cotton exports rose to $9.9Bln between April 2021 and February 2022. In April 2022, cotton exports increased were 56 percent higher than a year earlier in April 2021.The decision to regulate exports could affect countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China, which are primary importers of Indian cotton.Goyal also announced the launch of the Cotton Council of India - a group which would include officials from different ministries. The first meeting of the council will be held on 28 May and it will look at ways of “effecting a tangible improvement” in India’s cotton industry.Industry executives present at the meeting told Goyal that the import duty waiver on cotton imports, which has been in place since 13 April, has failed to lower cotton prices as the raw material has been unable to reach the cotton yarn units, which is where the textile and apparel industry get processed cotton.“Today the price of imported cotton is 15 percent more than the price of Indian cotton. Logistic constraints and contractual processes are delaying the arrival of the import of cotton and the imported cotton may not enter India before the end of July 2022,” he added.The southern state of Tamil Nadu has the largest share of textile exports of all India's states. The cotton weavers in Tamil Nadu went on a 12-day strike last month to protest against the rising prices of cotton, thus obstructing overall output.

india

bangladesh

vietnam

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, piyush goyal, cotton, bangladesh, vietnam, china, textile, economy