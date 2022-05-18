https://sputniknews.com/20220518/german-fc-eintracht-frankfurt-wins-uefa-europa-league-beating-scottish-fc-glasgow-rangers-1095617846.html
German FC Eintracht Frankfurt Wins UEFA Europa League, Beating Scottish FC Glasgow Rangers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German football club Eintracht Frankfurt has won the UEFA Europa League, beating Scotland's Glasgow Rangers in a penalty series. 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
Two halves of the match ended with a draw 1:1, there were also no goals in extra times. The penalty series ended with Eintracht's victory 5:4.The match was held at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in the Spanish city of Sevilla.
Two halves of the match ended with a draw 1:1, there were also no goals in extra times. The penalty series ended with Eintracht's victory 5:4.
The match was held at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in the Spanish city of Sevilla.