German FC Eintracht Frankfurt Wins UEFA Europa League, Beating Scottish FC Glasgow Rangers
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
europa league, football, sport, uefa

22:58 GMT 18.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jose BretonFrankfurt players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Frankfurt players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, May 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Breton
