Forever (War) In A Day
Forever (War) In A Day
On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced he's sending hundreds of US Special Operations forces to Somalia–in order, his administration says, to protect the...
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson subsequently declared the US plans to establish “a persistent presence” in Somalia so as to “maximize the safety and effectiveness of [US] forces” there. The alleged threat to US troops, Al-Shabaab, has been described by Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley as “an extension of Al-Qaeda*.” The current National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, summed up the relationship between notorious international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and the US In a leaked 2012 email to his then-boss, Hillary Clinton: “AQ [Al Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
Forever (War) In A Day

20:35 GMT 18.05.2022
Biden is redeploying hundreds of US troops to Somalia to counter the terrorist group al-Shabaab because they pose a threat to…US troops there.
Biden is redeploying hundreds of US troops to Somalia to counter the terrorist group al-Shabaab because they pose a threat to…US troops there. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
