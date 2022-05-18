https://sputniknews.com/20220518/forever-war-in-a-day-1095616391.html

Forever (War) In A Day

On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced he’s sending hundreds of US Special Operations forces to Somalia–in order, his administration says, to protect the... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson subsequently declared the US plans to establish “a persistent presence” in Somalia so as to “maximize the safety and effectiveness of [US] forces” there. The alleged threat to US troops, Al-Shabaab, has been described by Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley as “an extension of Al-Qaeda*.” The current National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, summed up the relationship between notorious international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and the US In a leaked 2012 email to his then-boss, Hillary Clinton: “AQ [Al Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”*A terrorist organization banned in Russia

