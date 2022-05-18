https://sputniknews.com/20220518/forever-war-in-a-day-1095616391.html
Forever (War) In A Day
Forever (War) In A Day
On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced he’s sending hundreds of US Special Operations forces to Somalia–in order, his administration says, to protect the... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T20:35+0000
2022-05-18T20:35+0000
2022-05-18T20:39+0000
cartoons
somalia
al-shabaab
us troops
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095591374_0:51:1200:726_1920x0_80_0_0_bd02a2b88802bdc79a4d9fb850be7b8e.jpg
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson subsequently declared the US plans to establish “a persistent presence” in Somalia so as to “maximize the safety and effectiveness of [US] forces” there. The alleged threat to US troops, Al-Shabaab, has been described by Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley as “an extension of Al-Qaeda*.” The current National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, summed up the relationship between notorious international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and the US In a leaked 2012 email to his then-boss, Hillary Clinton: “AQ [Al Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095591374_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_2d5a52b4caf11213c9712412bfb4eb23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cartoons, somalia, al-shabaab, us troops, joe biden
Forever (War) In A Day
20:35 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 20:39 GMT 18.05.2022)
On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced he’s sending hundreds of US Special Operations forces to Somalia–in order, his administration says, to protect the few US troops who hadn’t yet departed after former President Trump ordered them to withdraw in 2020.
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson subsequently declared the US plans to establish “a persistent presence”
in Somalia so as to “maximize the safety and effectiveness of [US] forces” there.
The alleged threat to US troops, Al-Shabaab, has been described by Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley as “an extension of Al-Qaeda*.”
The current National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, summed up the relationship between notorious international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and the US In a leaked 2012 email to his then-boss, Hillary Clinton: “AQ [Al Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia