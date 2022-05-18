International
https://sputniknews.com/20220518/ex-minneapolis-officer-pleads-guilty-to-manslaughter-in-george-floyd-death-1095612031.html
Ex-Minneapolis Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd Death
Ex-Minneapolis Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd Death
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Thomas Lane, one of former Minneapolis police officers who restrained George Floyd while their colleague kneeled on his neck for more... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T15:52+0000
2022-05-18T15:52+0000
us
george floyd
george floyd killing
police
derek chauvin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095612005_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d2306dde311007494b91349eb323669a.jpg
"Thomas Lane has pled guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd," Ellison wrote on social media. "My thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd and his family. Floyd should still be with us. But I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death."Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were convicted in a federal trial earlier of willfully violating Floyd's rights during the May 2020 incident that caused his death.The state is recommending three years behind bars and has agreed to let Lane serve his sentence in a federal prison.Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was sentenced in 2021 to 22 years and six months for second-degree murder.Floyd, 46, died on May 25, after Chauvin had him on the ground, keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him to get off him. Chauvin and the other officers ignored his repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe. Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Lane held Floyd’s legs and Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.Floyd’s murder triggered protests for racial justice and against police brutality across the US and many countries around the world.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095612005_137:0:2866:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_026fe5d064205ccbee0cb609347bbeb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, george floyd, george floyd killing, police, derek chauvin

Ex-Minneapolis Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd Death

15:52 GMT 18.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / KEREM YUCELFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane (R) and his attorney Earl Gray leave the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 11, 2022, after his pre-trial hearing along with two other former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd's death.
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane (R) and his attorney Earl Gray leave the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 11, 2022, after his pre-trial hearing along with two other former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd's death. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / KEREM YUCEL
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Thomas Lane, one of former Minneapolis police officers who restrained George Floyd while their colleague kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, has pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday.
"Thomas Lane has pled guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd," Ellison wrote on social media. "My thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd and his family. Floyd should still be with us. But I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death."
Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were convicted in a federal trial earlier of willfully violating Floyd's rights during the May 2020 incident that caused his death.
The state is recommending three years behind bars and has agreed to let Lane serve his sentence in a federal prison.
Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was sentenced in 2021 to 22 years and six months for second-degree murder.
Floyd, 46, died on May 25, after Chauvin had him on the ground, keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him to get off him. Chauvin and the other officers ignored his repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe. Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Lane held Floyd’s legs and Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.
Floyd’s murder triggered protests for racial justice and against police brutality across the US and many countries around the world.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала