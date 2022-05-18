https://sputniknews.com/20220518/eu-vows-to-step-up-its-security-role-in-asia-pacific-amid-concerns-over-sino-solomon-pact-1095595711.html

EU Vows to Step Up Its Security Role in Asia-Pacific Amid Concerns Over Sino-Solomon Pact

EU Vows to Step Up Its Security Role in Asia-Pacific Amid Concerns Over Sino-Solomon Pact

Around 40 percent of the EU's trade passes through the South China Sea. The “EU Strategy for Cooperation in Indo-Pacific” was launched in April 2021 with the... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T10:58+0000

2022-05-18T10:58+0000

2022-05-18T10:58+0000

eu

ukraine

china

russia

south china sea

solomon islands

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094976509_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9332396de7341015b921952afe1b7e.jpg

The European Union has vowed to step up its security role in the Asia-Pacific amid rising concerns expressed by Western partners over Beijing’s growing presence in the crucial region, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.The US and Australia, both major security partners of the EU, have warned that a potential Chinese military base under the Sino-Solomon security pact would constitute a “red line” for both countries, and it could have consequences.The European diplomat, however, refused to outright condemn the agreement until he had seen it. Visentin also defended the right of the Solomon Islands to make “sovereign decisions”.Visentin remarked that the “EU and others have to do more” in the Asia-Pacific region. Visentin added that the EU will “cooperate whenever possible”, but also “defend its interests” when necessary.Visentin clarified that a “more intense” security plan with countries of the Asia-Pacific region would not involve setting up military bases or deployment of troops in the region.Characterising Brussels' complex relationship with its largest trade partner China, the EU diplomat remarked that he viewed Beijing as “a partner, a competitor and a rival”.While Visentin discarded the possibility of an imminent war between China and Western allies or partners in the Asia-Pacific, he argued that the EU was concerned that the “multilateral rules-based order will not be fully respected”.“The price tag that has been put on the breach of the multilateral rules-based order is quite high. It’s surely a signal to others who might wish to break the multilateral order in such a violent way, well, then they know what they can encounter”, he stated.More Involvement in Pacific a ‘Challenge’ for EU, Says Envoy to Solomon IslandsSujiro Seam, the EU’s ambassador to the Pacific and Solomon Islands, backed Visentin’s observations about the need for a “more intensive security plan” in the Asia-Pacific in light of the Beijing-Honiara security pact.However, he pointed out that the EU’s involvement in defence-related matters in the Pacific was “very limited”.“Traditionally in the Pacific, the European Union has been a development partner. The main challenge is to show that we can be something else, a strategic partner in security and defence”, he added.

ukraine

china

south china sea

solomon islands

asia-pacific

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

eu, ukraine, china, russia, south china sea, solomon islands, asia-pacific, indo-pacific