Elon Musk Tweets 'Interesting' as Audit Says Half Biden's 22Mln Twitter Followers Are 'Fake'
12:05 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 18.05.2022)
Earlier, Elon Musk apparently put his takeover of Twitter on hold amid concerns over spam accounts used on the micro-blogging platform. He had also taken a shot at the claim by the social media site’s CEO, Parag Agarwal, that Twitter has just about 5 percent fake accounts.
At least half of President Joe Biden’s 22.2 million Twitter followers
are fake, according to a new audit carried out for the social media giant by SparkToro, reported Newsweek.
Using a tool created by the software company that distinguishes real accounts from sham ones - known as “spambots” or “bots” – the audit claims to have discovered that 49.3 percent of the Democratic president’s followers are “fake.” Furthermore, the company's tool found that the Twitter account of the US president
has more fake followers than most.
SparkToro’s tool defined “fake followers” as “accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account’s tweets (either because they’re spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they’re no longer active on Twitter).”
After Managing Partner for The Future Fund and investment adviser Gary Black shared the outlet’s article on the audit's findings and tagged Elon Musk, the South African-born tech billionaire responded by writing "interesting."
He followed up by tweeting that it would be “like 10 times more than 5 percent."
The revelation comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is currently attempting to complete his multi-billion dollar deal to purchase Twitter, has expressed concern over the growing number of fake accounts.
Musk believes that 20 percent of all Twitter accounts are fake, vowing to put his takeover
of the social media platform “on hold” until the issue is resolved.
“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does,” said Musk in a recent tweet of his.
The SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO was apparently referring to the platform’s chief executive officer Parag Agrawal’s claim that their internal estimates suggest the number of spam accounts on Twitter was less than five percent "for the last four quarters."