https://sputniknews.com/20220518/cambodian-officials-urge-people-to-stop-yanking-local-penis-plants-1095612959.html

Cambodian Officials Urge People to Stop Yanking Local 'Penis Plants'

Cambodian Officials Urge People to Stop Yanking Local 'Penis Plants'

Earlier, a video emerged online showing three women collecting the plants in question and posing with them. 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T17:00+0000

2022-05-18T17:00+0000

2022-05-18T17:00+0000

cambodia

plant

warning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095613237_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_03571cc845a45c3bbb1e5743f673abc8.jpg

Authorities in Cambodia have appealed to the public to stop picking a particular rare carnivorous plant that bears a certain resemblance to a human penis, Live Science reports.The development comes after a video emerged online earlier this month showing a trio of women picking the plants and posing with them."What they are doing is wrong and please don’t do it again in the future!" Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment pleaded in a Facebook* post. "Thank you for loving natural resources, but don’t harvest so it goes to waste!"According to the media outlet, the plant in question is known as Nepenthes bokorensis – a species of carnivorous pitcher plant that thrives in low-nutrient soil by supplementing its diet with insects.The plant’s natural habitats in Cambodia, however, have witnessed a decline due to agricultural expansion on private lands and the spread of the tourism industry into protected areas, Live Science notes.Francois Mey, a botanical illustrator who described the species in question, pointed out that picking the plant’s pitchers could jeopardise their survival.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

cambodia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

cambodia, plant, warning