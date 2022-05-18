https://sputniknews.com/20220518/cambodian-officials-urge-people-to-stop-yanking-local-penis-plants-1095612959.html
Authorities in Cambodia have appealed to the public to stop picking a particular rare carnivorous plant that bears a certain resemblance to a human penis, Live Science reports.The development comes after a video emerged online earlier this month showing a trio of women picking the plants and posing with them."What they are doing is wrong and please don’t do it again in the future!" Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment pleaded in a Facebook* post. "Thank you for loving natural resources, but don’t harvest so it goes to waste!"According to the media outlet, the plant in question is known as Nepenthes bokorensis – a species of carnivorous pitcher plant that thrives in low-nutrient soil by supplementing its diet with insects.The plant’s natural habitats in Cambodia, however, have witnessed a decline due to agricultural expansion on private lands and the spread of the tourism industry into protected areas, Live Science notes.Francois Mey, a botanical illustrator who described the species in question, pointed out that picking the plant’s pitchers could jeopardise their survival.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.
*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.